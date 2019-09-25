Susan 'Sue' Symonds
Susan “Sue” Symonds, 62, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Marlo Fritzke officiating. A private burial will be held in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Sue online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Sue was born Oct. 4, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Frances (Savage) Quardokus. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1975. Sue was a member in the St. Joseph High School marching band, and also a member of the Twin Cities Drum and Bugle Corp.
During her bowling years, she served on the Board of Directors for the local Women’s Bowling Association, was a member of the Blossomland 300 Club, and the 600 Club. She won many trophies and awards from league bowling, as well as city, state and national tournaments. Sue gave up her love of bowling to advance her career with Bechtel Construction.
Her dream job was always at Sanitary Cleaners, and she thought often of retirement, but working part-time for them. She achieved that dream, and loved meeting people while working in the front of the store. Sue’s other love was her Jack Russell, “Buddy”.
Sue is survived by her brother, Paul (Jennifer) Quardokus; sister, Debra (Jon) Holt; half-brother, Harry Quardokus Jr.; three nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents.