Susan Tokarz
Susan Tokarz, 74, of Sodus, formally of Florida, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Story Point Assisted Living in Portage, Mich.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Service, 2650 Niles Road, with Pastor Tom Bird officiating. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Susan online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Susan was born Sept. 18, 1945 in Benton Harbor, to Ernie & Dorothy (Schaenfeld) Andres Sr. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1963. On May 18, 1974 she married Thomas Tokarz in Sodus. Susan worked for Whirlpool Corp. as an accountant in the tax department and retired in 1997. Susan is known for her fun and loving personality. She loved going to the beach and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Susan is survived by her husband Thomas Tokarz; siblings Marie Grajauskis and Ernie (Carol) Andres Jr.; nieces & nephews Joanne (Paul) Clancy, Kathy (Kevin) Rodell, Jerry Grajauskis, Mark (Cheryl) Andres, Joel (Marcia) Grajauskis, Steve (Carol) Andres, Sheri (Tom) Seay, Brad Andres, Ryan Tokarz and Jeff Noel; sisters-in-law Ellen Andres and Judy Tokarz. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Andres; nephew John Andres; and brother-in-law Joseph Grajauskis.