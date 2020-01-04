Suzanne Young
Sue’s life began July 1, 1953, in Wisconsin, while her dad was serving in the Air Force. After his service, he moved back to Southwest Michigan and made his home in Watervliet, where Sue would grow up. She was a graduate of Watervliet High School and enjoyed being a cheerleader and playing the flute. Her talent with the flute found her touring Europe with the United States Woodwind Tour. Sue loved to learn and that drive translated into a degree in criminal justice and a certificate in education, where she shared her love for learning through being a special education teacher, dance teacher and taught exercise. Sue’s adult life took her to live in Florida for many years, where she was an active member of the local Moose Lodge. She moved back to Watervliet a few years ago to be closer to family.
Sue’s greatest joy was spending time with her loving family, including: her daughter Tessa Young; her granddaughter and light of her life, Kelsey; her dad, Donald (Fran) Young; and siblings, Kimberly Young (Paul Elenbass) and Jeff (Rhonda) Young.
Sue died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She is preceded in death by her mom, Lois (Butler) Young; a sister, Lori Coleman; and a stepsister, Tina Bender.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with visitation prior from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. Memorials may be made in Sue’s memory to the Winter Haven, Fla., Moose Lodge. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Sue’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.