Tamara K. Wheeler
Tamara K. Wheeler, 53, of Hartford passed away July 29, 2019.
Tam was born in Benton Harbor, the daughter of Ron (deceased) and Virginia Wheeler of Hartford.
Tam loved her son, Adam, and was involved in all his activities. She loved the Upper Peninsula and her “adventure wenches” and she traveled north any chance she had, especially loving Black Rocks. She was an avid waterfall explorer.
Tam was a Boy Scout leader for many years, an avid reader, and she loved Culver's Concrete Mixers. Tam learned to change the oil in her car with her dad, proved she could change a tire, and loved having dinner with family. Tam worked at Hi-Speed Business Forms as an office manager for more than 25 years.
There was one reason Tam was in this world, and it was to love and cherish her son, Adam, and help him wake up happy every day.
A celebration of life service to honor Tam’s memory will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Hartford United Methodist Church in Hartford.
The family has requested that those wishing to make a memorial in Tam’s name do so to the Hartford Boy Scouts.
Tam is survived by her son, Adam (the love of her life); her mom, Virginia (who has been her rock and support through her whole life) of Hartford; her brother, Bryan (who always made her laugh); sister-in-law, Crystal (who was always there to help, especially in the days of struggle); nephews, Tyler (one of her first loves) and his children, Josh, Braden, Layla and Hunter (whom she adored), and Jacob (she loved that he lived the life he chose for himself) – all of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; her dear friend, Bob Gorzynski (who always made her life better); amazing longtime friends, Tam and Greg (who have been there for her since elementary school); and many great friends who stood beside her during her fight with cancer (she loved them all).
She is preceded in death by her beloved dad (who has been waiting patiently for her in heaven); and grandparents, Fred and Margie Cantrell and Frank and Retta Wheeler.