Tasha Yvette Ebony Glover-Sims
Tasha Yvette Ebony Glover-Sims, 37, of Benton Harbor died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Second Baptist Church on Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Harbor. Pastor Jeremy Butler of the Freedom Life Church on M-139 will officiate. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Tasha was born on June 4, 1982, in Benton Harbor, to Dwayne Glover and Crystal Bolden. She married her husband, Dennis Sims. Tasha worked at several different places around the area, and most recently at Plank’s Restaurant in St. Joseph. Tasha was a member of the Freedom Life Church and started their outreach program to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen. She enjoyed reading, traveling, dancing and listening to music. She loved spending time with her family.
Her family includes her husband, Dennis Sr.; her children, Dennis Sims Jr. of Benton Harbor, Dennisha Sims of Benton Harbor, Destiny Bolden of Benton Harbor and Dream Sims of Benton Harbor; her parents, Dwayne Glover and Crystal Bolden of Benton Harbor; and her siblings, Kaja Hawkins of Benton Harbor, Victoria Glover of Benton Harbor, Keyanna Smith of Grand Rapids, Kierra Smith of Benton Harbor, Derrick Glover of Benton Harbor and Robbie Smith Jr. of Benton Harbor.