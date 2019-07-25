Teéla Dionché Eddie
Teéla Dionché Eddie, 26, of Wisconsin, formerly of Benton Harbor, departed this life July 6, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Greater Community Fellowship with Elder Sims Sr. officiating. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Teéla was born June 5, 1993, to LaSonia L. Kyle and Richard D. Eddie. She was a 2011 graduate of Creston High School and had been a caretaker for the past five years.
Teéla was a spiritual person who loved God and people. Yearly, she participated in the Urban Youth Conference, guiding her peers and the younger community in the Midwest. Teéla was a member of the praise team since adolescence and on any given day you would still catch her singing. She loved music and her family and was always adamant on getting them together for gatherings. She wanted us to never forget how much the Lord loves us all and never underestimate the power of a kind word.
Those who knew her, know that her "Grammy" holds her hand now. Survivors include her parents, Lasonia and Richard; sisters, Felicia and Kaniesha; brothers, Jaylen and Jordan; her niece and nephews; her "Fave" Sha'von; a host of close cousins; and Chalo, her beloved pawed companion.
Teéla was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Robert Kyle Sr., Lynnear Sims and Jacqueline Williams.