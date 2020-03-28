Ted Katzbach, 75, of Bridgman passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, at Woodland Terrace of Bridgman from complications of Parkinson’s disease. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle.
Ted was born April 20, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Ted and Minnie Ellen Katzbach. Ted graduated from Lakeshore High School, class of 1963. Ted enjoyed literature and American history and earned both a BA and MA from Central Michigan University. Ted enjoyed reading, watching movies and collecting die cast cars. Ted especially enjoyed his yearly trips to Memphis to visit his son, Jeffery, and taking trips with him to various historic sites throughout the South.