Tedd R. Morris died on May 2, 2020, at the age of 81.
Tedd was born on Jan. 14, 1939, in Chicago, the son of Roy H. and Irene A. Morris. The Morris family moved from Chicago to Battle Creek, Mich., in the mid-1940s. Tedd had a Ph.D. in education and throughout his 40-year career was a teacher, principal and curriculum developer before becoming a superintendent. His first superintendent role was in the Iron River School District in the Upper Peninsula, followed by Berrien Springs Public Schools. Tedd retired in 2001 as superintendent of Fennville Public Schools. He enjoyed reading, with special interest in biographies, world history and politics. He was an exceptional athlete growing up and participated in football, wrestling and baseball. Tedd and his wife, Jeanne, became avid sailors and enjoyed sailing on beautiful Lake Michigan. Tedd was full of life and could often be found with a drink in his hand at the St. Joseph River Yacht Club, deep in debate with his siblings or friends about sports and politics. He and Jeanne also made many trips to Florida to visit his sons.