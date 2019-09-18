Teresa Burke
Teresa Burke, 80, of Stevensville was born Dec. 11, 1938, in Benton Harbor, to George and Mary McIntosh. Teresa passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph. Family will receive guests from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls or Caring Circle Hospice of St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Teresa graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in 1956. On Aug. 30, 1958, she married William “Bill” Burke at St. John’s Catholic Church, and they moved to Kalamazoo while Bill completed his degree at Western. In 1960, Teresa and Bill moved back to the area, where they’ve resided ever since. Teresa enjoyed a part-time job at Tara Florist for many years. Teresa loved her church, and was very active in the Wednesday morning church and rosary group, the Adoration chapel and the funeral lunch ministry. She was also an active member in the garden club and enjoyed breakfasts and lunches with her friends. Teresa cherished her husband, daughters and granddogs.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Burke; and her daughters, Cathy (Tom) Champagne of St. Joseph and Carolyn Burke of South Bend.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Patrick McIntosh; and her parents.