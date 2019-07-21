Teresa Marie Dibble Weaver
Teresa Marie Dibble Weaver, 63, previously of Nashville, Tenn., passed peacefully with her children by her side Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Manor Care South, Williamsport, Pa.
Born March 11, 1956, in St. Joseph, Mich., she was a daughter to Richard and Alice (Shirtz) Dibble, of Hagar Shores.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. John's Catholic Parish, Benton Harbor. Interment will be in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Teresa's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.