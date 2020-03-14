Terry Glidden, 80, of Bangor passed away Feb. 28, 2020.
Terry was born Jan. 13, 1940, at Borgess Hospital, the son of Scott and Arlene Glidden. Terry married his true love, Coralynn Lowman, on Aug. 13, 1961, who survives him. He was a loving and devoted father and husband. Terry was a teacher and coach for over 30 years – six at Climax Scotts and 26 at Bangor High School. He was a long-time member of Simpson United Methodist Church of Bangor. Terry accepted the head football coaching position for Bangor High School in 1967 and he and Corky have called Bangor home for over 50 years. Terry was an avid runner and in 1985 ran the Detroit Marathon. He was named the Red Arrow Conference Girls Cross Country Coach in 1991.