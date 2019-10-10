Terry Henslee
Terry Henslee, 54, of Decatur passed away at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newell Chapel, 83313 M51, Decatur.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Newell Chapel, with Pastor James Abshagen officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Hamilton Township Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.newellchapel.com.
Terry was born on May 28, 1965, in Berrien Springs, to Floyd and Adena (Belt) Henslee. Terry loved people, making friends and making them laugh. He would take his guitar to the park and sing songs he had written to all who would listen. He also enjoyed canvas painting. Terry will be missed by family and many friends.
Terry is survived by his siblings, Tommy (Kathy) Henslee of Decatur, Gary (Karen) Henslee of Jackson, Mich., Jeff Henslee of Vandalia, Mich., and Jerry (Unkyong) Henslee of Eau Claire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Adena Henslee; and his brother, Johnny Henslee.