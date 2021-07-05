Terry Lee Burkhard, 65, of Bridgman passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman, with the Rev. Edward A. Meyer. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.