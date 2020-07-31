Terry Lee Laurin, 73, of Stevensville passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berrien County Cancer Service, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph MI 49085 or the Special Olympics, Area 17, 29000 64th Ave., Lawton, MI 49065. Live stream of the service and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.