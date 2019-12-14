Terry Ronald Franklin
Terry Ronald Franklin was born March 19, 1948, in Mason, Miss., the son of James and Venus (Alexander) Franklin. Terry passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home in Grand Junction at the age of 71.
On Jan. 5, 1987, Terry was united in marriage with Bonnie Fisk. They had one son, Ronald Franklin of Bangor, who is left here on earth to cherish his memory. Also left here to cherish his memory are two sisters, Eunice (Terry) Bryant and Diane (James) Clark, both of Union, Mo.; two brothers, James Franklin of Grand Junction and Billy Franklin of Geneva, Ala.; a niece and nephew, William and Carolyn Franklin, with whom he resided; and many other nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; and five other siblings.
Terry had a love for baking, going fishing and playing all kinds of board and card games; however, he most enjoyed the times spent with all of his family and friends.
As to Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford is assisting the family.