Terry Shaver
Terry Shaver, 69, of Bourbonnais, Ill., died peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in the presence of his family.
Terry was born Oct. 1, 1949 in Hayti, Mo., the third child born to Ollie Sr. and Evelyn Shaver. He married Linda Marie Smith on Oct. 4, 1969 in Sawyer, Michigan.
Terry’s greatest joy and accomplishment was being a devoted grandfather. He instilled traits in his grandchildren such as confidence, compassion, honesty and tenacity. He was steadfast in the love of his family and his country. He was a man of deep faith and conviction. Terry was adventurous. He loved riding motorcycles, fixing and racing cars, playing music, camping, fishing, traveling and being outdoors. He enjoyed cooking, following current events and being involved in his family’s lives. Terry loved animals and watching Westerns. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a shoulder to cry on, confidant, a cheerleader and the cornerstone of his family.
Terry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Shaver of Bourbonnais, Ill.; three daughters, Dawn (Jason) Thomas of Concord, Va.; Cheryl (John) Strange of Kankakee, Ill., Kelli (Anthony) DeSalvatore of Schenectady, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Savannah, Lucas, Logan, Evangeline, Tobias and baby Oliver due in September; one sister, Debbie DePew; three brothers, Ollie (Sue) Shaver Jr., Lawrence (Roberta) Shaver, Ronnie Shaver; sister-in-law, Cathy Kaminski-Shaver and a host of other family, and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Craig and Adam Shaver.
Family and friends will gather from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Mich. A funeral Mass will be held at 12 Noon at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 Ash Street West, Three Oaks, Mich., followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Mich. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.