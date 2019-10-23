Terry T. Madison
Terry T. Madison, 80, of Coloma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in St. Joseph.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joann, who he married March 18, 1991; children, Lorrie (Brian) Laffoon, Kevin (Val) Madison and Lisa (Bill) Markve; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; was close with his only nephew, Gary Kemp; and one stepson, Timothy Linville.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Madison; his parents, Ernest and Merna Madison; infant brother, Byron Lee; a sister, Helen Kemp Miller; and three stepsons, Michael Linville, Tom Bruder and Robert Linville.
Terry was born in Kankakee, Ill., and grew up on a farm in Lake Village, Ind. He was a 1957 graduate of Morocco High School. Terry was a retired Sears salesman, where he won many sales awards. Locally he was known for owning T’s Tap, Midway Flowers and Lakeside Landing Restaurant. Terry also drove semi for Menasha Corporation for many years.
In his spare time Terry enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with friends at the American Legion and Side Track Café. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Friends may visit with Terry’s family from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet, where a memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Terry’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.