Terry W. Molter
Terry W. Molter, 78, of Bainbridge, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland, St. Joseph. Per Terry’s request cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Terry was born on New Year's Day in 1941, to Donald and Virginia (Smith) Molter. He attended Eau Claire High School where he played football. It was during those football games when he fell in love with a cheerleader, Jean Sedon. On March 14, 1958, Terry and Jean were married in Cassopolis. A few month later they would give birth to their daughter, Cindy.
Terry was a lifelong farmer of fruits and vegetables in Bainbridge. He would often times have Jean join him so they could farm together as a family. After many years of farming, Terry would eventually retire and begin helping his daughter, Cindy, with her landscaping business. For the last 40 years, Terry and Jean would winter in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Terry enjoyed cheering on the Michigan State Spartans and was an avid Jimmie Johnson fan. His loyalty to Jimmie Johnson sparked quite a number of heated disagreements with his in-laws, who were supporters of his rivals. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Caretel Inns – Dover Unit for all of their support and care they provided the family with.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jean; daughter, Cindy (Sherry) Molter of Bainbridge; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Gilson and Susan (Billy) Erwin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia.