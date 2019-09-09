Terry Whitfield Sr.
Terry Whitfield Sr., 58, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Holland Hospital. He was born July 1, 1961 to Howard and Cora (Blunt) Whitfield Sr. in Terry, Miss. Terry married Cathy Warrens on Sept. 24, 2004. He worked as a machine operator at Hayworth for 35 years. Terry was also a culinary chef. He loved to barbeque, plow snow, cut grass, and do handyman chores for those in need. He was a mechanic and loved his cars (Mustang), keeping them in tip-top condition and spotless. As you know, he was athletic and his favorite team was the Patriots! “What Up Dog!” was his favorite saying.
He is preceded by his parents and brothers – Howard (Maze Marie), Willie (Jacqueline), James (Dorothy – deceased) and Tyrone (Diane) Whitfield.
Terry is survived by his wife, Cathy Whitfield; children – Terry (Leah) Whitfield Jr. of Kalamazoo, Patricia La-Shay Brown Taylor of Mississippi, Shaqueta Monique Mathison of Grand Rapids, Carleton Warrens of Conway, Arkansas, Shareese Warrens of Grand Rapids, Andre Warrens of Grand Rapids, Akashia Austin-Whitfield of Kentucky, Kenaue Austin-Whitfield of Kalamazoo, Willie Austin-Whitfield of Kalamazoo; brothers – Lewis (Bertha) Whitfield of Crystal Springs, Miss., Larry (Rejenar) Whitfield, Sr. of South Haven, Ben Whitfield of Pullman; sister – Sally Ann Whitfield of Kalamazoo, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers and condolences.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Simon Harrington officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.