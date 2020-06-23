Thelma L. Gilbert, 98, of Berrien Springs passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, at home, into the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs, followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home, and leave messages online at www.allredfuneral home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central County Senior Center, of which she had been a longtime member, or to Love Creek Nature Center.