Theodore Clyde Hartline, 66, of Buchanan passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials can be given to Buchanan Field of Dreams Dog Park, 501 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.