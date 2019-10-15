Theodore 'Ted' William Reitz
Theodore “Ted” William Reitz unexpectedly passed away in Washington state on Aug. 13, 2019.
A memorial service to celebrate Ted’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Ted was born in 1937 in South Bend, the son of Theodore and Wilma Reitz. He grew up in Stevensville, where he attended a Lutheran school. After graduating from Stevensville High School in 1956, he entered the U.S. Navy until 1960. He married his first wife, June (deceased), while in the Navy, and met his second wife, Darlene, while working at Whirlpool. He later met his wife of 32 years, Molly, in Schoolcraft. He enjoyed the snow, fishing and hunting. He loved his church family at Wauconda Community Church. Ted was a member of the NRA, Eagles, American Legion and Grand Master of San Poil Grange.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Molly; his sons, Joe and Chad; daughter, Debra; stepchildren, Mike, Julie, Sally and Harry; brothers, Rich and Mike; sister, Judy; many grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his mother, Wilma Reitz of Michigan, who will be turning 100 years old in November.