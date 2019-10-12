Theresa C. Elsner
Theresa C. Elsner, 102, formerly of Lincoln Township died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City, Mich.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stevensville. Burial will follow the service in North Shore Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Theresa was born on Sept. 9, 1917, in Benton Harbor, to Daniel and Augusta Graeber. She married her husband, Edward Elsner, in 1940, and he preceded her in death in 2005. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Theresa was employed at Remington-Rand and later worked on her brothers’ farm. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Her family includes her children, James (Anita) Elsner of Rockford, Ill., Gary (Emilie) Elsner of Rockville, Md., and Erwin (Gayla) Elsner of Traverse City; her eight grandchildren; and her three great-grandsons.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas; her brothers, Gus, Henry, Adolph and Daniel; and her sister, Hattie.