Thomacine “Tomi” Jane Fraus Bartley, 82, was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Chicago to Tom and Albie (Brcka) Fraus. She died Jan. 18, 2020, in Florida.
Tomi and her parents later moved to New Buffalo, where she completed high school and was crowned Miss New Buffalo 1955. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Bartley, on Sept. 8, 1956.
Tomi attended Michigan State University and graduated from the University of Evansville with a nursing degree. She also was a graduate of Patricia Stephens Fashion Merchandising School in Chicago.
Tomi and Bob raised four children while living in several states. The couple shared a passion for architecture and home decor, and built many family homes over the years. Tomi practiced as a registered nurse in Minnesota, Florida and Indiana. She greatly enjoyed caring for her patients and attending nursing club meetings.
Tomi loved Lake Michigan, lighthouses, sunsets, collecting dolls, old movies, home decor, fashion and cooking. She and Bob enjoyed traveling together and traveled extensively, even living in northern Italy from 1989-90, where Bob’s job took them. Her greatest loves were Bob, her soulmate of 63 years, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She often thought of others before herself.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by her family, Bob Bartley of Vero Beach, Fla.; sons, Bob (Peggy) Bartley of Mt. Vernon, Ind., Bruce Bartley of Terre Haute, Ind., Todd (Amy) Bartley of Edina, Minn.; daughter, Holly (Scott) Wittman of Evansville, Ind.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo.
Visitation with the family will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5090 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981.
Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence can do so at www. sommerfeldchapel.com.