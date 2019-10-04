Thomas Arthur Habel Sr.
Thomas Arthur Habel Sr., 65, of Buchanan passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Thomas was born on Oct. 14, 1953, to Leland and Roseanna Habel in South Bend, Ind.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Jeffrey Keller) Habel, Stephanie (Derrick) Smith, Rosanna (Matthew) Weinberg, Thomas (Rosalinda) Habel Jr. and Joshua Habel; brother, Tim Habel; sisters, Jane, Jacqi and Judy; and grandchildren: Jacob, Cara, Cody, Caleb, Mattalyn, Kylie, Grace, Thomas, Levi, Ethan and Dakota.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Roseanna; wife, Gloria; granddaughter, Hailey Zielke, and great-grandsons, Isaiah and Leland Walkden.
A funeral service for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Galien Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.