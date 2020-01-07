Thomas Ham Ross
Thomas Ham Ross, 94, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Thomas was born March 10, 1925, to Mattie and Greenberry Ross in Cleveland, Ark. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and visiting with family. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Thomas is survived his daughters, Thomas E. McKenzie and Egene Ross; sister, Mildred Cooper; brother, Cleo Ross; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Thomas was proceed in death by his parents; wife, Hessie Ross; daughter, Selma Ross; niece, Diana Ross; three brothers; and three sisters.
A service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Second Baptist Church, 230 W. 14th St., Anderson, Ind., with eulogy by the Rev. William O'Neal. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery.