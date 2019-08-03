Thomas J. Klintworth
Thomas J. Klintworth, 57, of Stevensville passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home.
Tom was born on Oct. 14, 1961, to Michael and Geraldine (Tucek) Klintworth in Plainwell, Mich. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1980. On April 16, 1993, he married Debra Skoda in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tom was a tool and die maker at E-Z Tool, Inc. in Stevensville for nearly 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes and camping with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his father, Michael Klintworth; son, Jacob Klintworth; grandson, Robert Nedoba; and siblings, Anthony (Beth) Klintworth and Michael (Monica) Klintworth.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Klintworth; wife, Debra Klintworth in 2017; daughter, Krystle Klintworth Buchan in 2013; and brother, Patrick Klintworth in 2000.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date in Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.