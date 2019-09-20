Thomas J. Powers
A Memorial Mass for Tom, 77, of Coloma will be held on at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 157 Lucinda Lane, Watervliet.
Tom, a devoted husband, father, brother and friend passed away on Jan. 9, 2019, in Naples, Fla.
The son of Joseph C. and Hannah (Nan) (Nugent) Powers, Tom was born on Aug. 25, 1941, in Painesville, Ohio, and was raised there. He was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Cleveland, Ohio. He furthered his studies at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, completing his studies in June of 1961.
Tom began as a radio engineer in 1961 at WREO in Ashtabula, Ohio. In May of 1965 he began as a radio engineer at KYW in Cleveland. He remained there and transitioned into TV engineering at WKYC in Cleveland. Tom served in several management capacities at WKYC. In 1991 he had the opportunity to advance his career at WMAQ in Chicago, with various management positions over 10 years. After a 36-year career at NBC, he retired in 2001.
Tom was devoted to his Catholic faith. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 30 years. Over the years in Ohio, he was president of Bingo and a member of the Parish Council. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4055 in Watervliet and was a former member of Council #947 in Painesville, Ohio. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Father Baroux Assembly 0476 in Benton Harbor and formerly of the Cardinal Newman General Assembly in Ohio. He served as Grand Knight in Watervliet from 2004-2006. He is a member of the Bishop Baraga Association. He was a longtime member of the Painesville Elks Lodge 549. He was a member of the Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club. He was a director of the Paw Paw Lake Foundation.
Family was important to Tom. He was a devoted son and brother who was always ready and willing to help. He was married for 49 years to his wife, Loretta (Lipovich), whom he married on Aug. 30, 1969. Together they raised their two children, Martin and Jen.
Upon retirement in 2001, they settled in Coloma on Paw Paw Lake, where they enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends. They wintered in Naples for the past 13 years, where Tom was president of their phase of the homeowners’ association.
Tom is survived by his wife, Loretta (Lipovich); son, Martin J. Powers; daughter, Jennifer L. Powers (Judith Scharli) of Chicago; sister, Kathleen P. Dolney; niece, Meghan (Adam) DeLange; brother-in-law, Ronald (Phyllis) Lipovich; and niece, Lesley Lipovich – all of Ohio. He is also survived by many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; brothers, Martin J. Powers and Edward C. Powers; and sister, Martha Sabol.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Watervliet, or Edward C. Powers Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Paw Paw Lake Foundation, Inc.