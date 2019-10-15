Thomas Disterheft
Thomas John “Mouse” Disterheft left this world on Oct. 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1948.
Tommy was a man of many talents. He always seemed to have an answer for everything. He started his life wanting to be an airman mechanic. He graduated from Southwestern Michigan College with an airman certificate. Not wanting to leave the small beautiful town of Eau Claire where he was raised, he got into the family farming business. Shortly after he began working for Michigan Gas Utilities, where he retired after 45 years.
Tommy had many hobbies from working on cars, racing with his son, running 5 and 10Ks, and most recently finding happiness in Crossfit. He always had time for doing anything for his wife, April. The world lost an amazing man. His memory will forever be in our hearts and we will continue his legacy.
Thomas was preceded by his brother, Don Disterheft; and his parents, Rudy and Ethel (Laberdy) Disterheft.
He left behind his wife, April (Layman) Disterheft; son, Ryan (Jessica) Disterheft; two grandchildren, Calvin Williamson and Rylee Disterheft; two sisters, Joy (Dave) Rice and Bonnie (Wayne) Petzke; three brothers, Rudy “Stub” (Barb) Disterheft, Roy (Judy) Disterheft and Dale “Chip” (Rhonda) Disterheft; along with countless other family members and friends.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Disterheft Farm, 8432 Laberdy Road, Eau Claire. Tommy loved his dogs, so we are asking in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Online messages www.bowermanfuneral.com.