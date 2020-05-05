Thomas M. Fry, 81, of Breedsville passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Medilodge of Kalamazoo.
Tom was born June 28, 1938, in Lawrence, the son of Chester and Catherine (Lee) Fry, and had lived in the Breedsville area the majority of his life. He graduated from St. Augustine High School in Kalamazoo in 1956, attended Western Michigan University, Alexian Brothers School of Male Nursing and Worsham School of Mortuary Science. He served most of his life in the funeral service industry as a funeral home owner and funeral director. Tom Resided in Breedsville in the later part of his life.