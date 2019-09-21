Thomas Patrick Driscoll
Tom Driscoll, 61, passed away at home on Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, following a brave battle with cancer.
Tom was born on Feb. 28, 1958, in Benton Harbor, to Ben and Vi Driscoll, who preceded him in death. On May 17, 1980, he married Pamela (Glass) Driscoll. She survives along with their children: Jason (Ami) Driscoll and their children, Quinn, Taylor and Keelin; and Benjamin (Jamie) Driscoll and their children, Austin and Emersyn; sister, Sue (Jim) Bourque; mother-in-law, Gerry Glass; sisters-in-law, Susan Lampos and Georgia (Bob) Otte; brothers-in-law, Randy Glass and Frank Glass; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was a Division Manager at SMART Systems for the last 16 years. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed anything sports-related, but in particular the Mishawaka Cavemen, DePauw Tigers, Purdue Boilermakers, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Fighting Irish. Tom was an avid reader of history and loved gardening. But more than anything else, he and Pam loved spending time with their grandchildren as they played softball, basketball, football, gymnastics and cheer. Special time also included going on walks to the Shiojiri Gardens and skipping rocks on the St. Joseph River.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, followed immediately thereafter by a service at the Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, Life Transition Center, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Tom's family would like to thank Dr. Kio, Dr. Gerig, Dr. Vaghefi and the nurses and staff at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care for their support and care during this difficult time.
