Thomas Pendergrass
Thomas "Tom" Pendergrass, 83, of Lincoln Township died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Royalton Manor in Royalton Township.
A family and friends celebration of life will be from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Island Pointe Marina Clubhouse, 434 Anchors Way, St. Joseph. Casual wear is suggested.
Food and drinks will be served along with fond memories. Stop by for a few minutes or the whole afternoon.
Memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Tom was born April 2, 1935, in Campbell, Mo., to Thomas and Marie Pendergrass. He married his wife, Gerry, in 1956, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
He retired from Gast Manufacturing in 1994 as a supervisor after 30 years of employment. Tom loved golfing, family camping and traveling with his wife. He was a neat guy and a very talented model builder of boats and lighthouses.
His family includes his wife, Gerry; his sons, Thomas "Mike" (Karen) Pendergrass of Los Flores, Calif., Marc (Julie) Pendergrass of Morrisville, N.C., and Timothy (Kim) Pendergrass of Lake Forest, Calif.; his brother, Wesley Pendergrass of Noblesville, Ind.; his four grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren.