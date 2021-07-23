Thomas Ralph Palmer, 82, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his residence in The Whitcomb Senior Living Community, St. Joseph.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 10-10:55 a.m. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, Grand Blanc, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in St. Joseph, www.stpaulstjoe.org. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.