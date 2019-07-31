Thomas 'Tom' Hugh O'Neill
Thomas “Tom” Hugh O’Neill, 84, of St. Joseph passed away, Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Steve Hartten officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Aug. 23, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Benton Harbor American Legion Post 105 and Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Tom’s guest book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Tom was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Benton Harbor, to Daniel and Mary Ellen (Greene) O’Neill. He graduated from Western Michigan University with his bachelor of arts in education and continued his education, receiving his master’s degree in education with an emphasis in history. On March 16, 1963, he married Margaret Ogata at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Tom retired from St. Joseph High School after more than 30 years of teaching German and history.
Tom loved the water and spent many hours on his boat, the Silverheels. He also was a member of the Berrien County Sheriff's Department Marine Division, a retired U.S. Army Reservist and an active member of the U.S. Power Squadron. He was an Eagle Scout and was very proud when his grandson, Kyle, followed in his footsteps to also become an Eagle Scout. Tom was a member of the D.A.N.K. and of American Legion Post 105 in Benton Harbor. He was known for his dry sense of humor and was a caring man who cherished the time spent with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Daniel (Stephanie) O’Neill; daughters, Kathleen (Greg) Payne and Patrice (Keith) McCoy; stepchildren, Charles Ogata and Kent (Katrina) Ogata; sister, Patricia Keller; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Daniel O’Neill and John O’Neill; and sister, Mary Jane Kotyuk.
Special acknowledgment to his Caring Circle team who took such wonderful care of him during his time of need.