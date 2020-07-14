Thomas “Tommy” W. Adams II, 20, of Benton Harbor passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 16, at the Berrien County Fair Grounds, Mall Stage, entering through Gate 2. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m.-noon. Out of respect to the family and social distancing, it will be required that everyone wear a mask and keep appropriate distance during the celebration. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Jennifer Bledsoe. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.