Timmie Dwayne Moore
Timmie Dwayne Moore, 60, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Benton Harbor departed this life on Sept. 5, 2019, in Grand Rapids.
A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Timmie was born on June 30, 1959, in Berrien Springs, to the union of Elijah and the late Beatrice Moore. He attended Benton Harbor Area Schools and was an avid artist that loved to sing, barbeque and entertain.
Timmie leaves to cherish his memories: his children: Junella (Marcus) Johnson of Benton Harbor, Elijah (Rhonda) Lowe and Timmie (Temisha) Lowe of Milwaukee, Jerome (Kimberley) Wheeler of Stevensville, Alexis Moore of La Porte, Ind., Tierra Moore of Benton Harbor, Ezekiel Moore of Brooklyn, N.Y., twins Elijah and Elizabeth Gunn of Benton Harbor, Desiree Wright of Louisiana and Jeremiah Moore of Columbia, Ga.; stepchildren; fiancé, Jennifer Wilkins of Grand Rapids; 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Dale) Hart-Crakes of Seattle, Mary Ann Moore of Benton Harbor, Richard Pulliam of Grand Rapids, Earnest Pulliam of Tennessee and Troy Hill of Benton Harbor; aunt, Ola M. Pea of Louisiana; friend, Curtis Bryant of Grand Rapids; godmother, Alma Partee; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Timmie was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Moore; brothers, Michael Moore and Elijah Moore Jr.; sister, Lynette Moore; and friend, Bonnie Hubbert.