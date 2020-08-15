Timothy “Tim” Holt, 77, of Watervliet died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Cremation will follow the visitation and burial of the ashes will be held at a later date. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Tim was born March 21, 1943, in Benton Harbor to Arthur and Louise Holt. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. Tim married his wife, Sheila Darlene Miller, in 1977, and together they have celebrated 43 years of marriage. He retired in 2001 from Gast Manufacturing after 20 years as a machinist. He was an avid bowler in the Coloma area for many years. Tim was a great husband and loving Dad to his daughter. Tim worshiped his wife and was her best friend.
His family includes his wife, Sheila Darlene, of Watervliet; his children: Brian Hug of Grand Rapids and Stacy Holliman of Marathon, Fla.; his eight grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren; and special friend, Ray Richards of South Haven.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teressa Schoenfelt, in 2018, and his two brothers: Tom and Dan.