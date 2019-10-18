Timothy L. Jorgensen
Timothy L. Jorgensen, 73, of River Forest, Ill., died Oct. 13, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Boggess); loving father of Kari and Erik Jorgensen; dear brother of Nancy and Duane (Launa) and the late Jack (the late Vann) Jorgensen; devoted son-in-law of Ann and the late Thomas Boggess; dear brother-in-law of Thomas (Sandy) Boggess; and fond uncle and friend of many.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Interment will be in Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations to Answers in Genesis (answersingenesis.org/donate) or Village Church of Oak Park, P.O. Box 501, Oak Park, IL 60303 (https://villagechurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Tim grew up in Stevensville and was a graduate of Lakeshore High School. Living on Lake Michigan, he enjoyed many summers on Glenlord Beach as well as fishing trips to Minnesota with his aunt and uncle. After high school he moved to Chicago, where he attended college and worked full time for a mortgage company in the Chicago Loop. During that time he was drafted into the Vietnam War. Following his service in the U.S. Air Force, he began his career in the insurance industry and owned the Jorgensen Insurance Agency in Berwyn, Ill., for the next 44 years, retiring in 2015.
He met Nancy in 1974 at a ski club and they were married in 1977. Together they continued to enjoy ski trips, sailing and playing tennis with many friends at the River Forest Tennis Club. Tim always had a love for fishing and took annual fishing trips to Canada with his son, Erik, where they caught many Northern Pike. As a family they took annual ski trips to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan until Kari's tennis coaches advised her to stop. LOL. Tim also coached Erik’s Little League team, instilling character into the young men, creating fun contests and executing the tricky trip play that brought them to a championship.
Tim came to know the Lord as a child through an invitation to a local church. In his mid-30s he became passionate about the Biblical account of creation and the book of Genesis, as they set the foundation of his faith. He was on the speaking board of the Midwest Creation Society and was invited to speak at many Chicago area schools. Tim would take Kari and Erik on fossil hunting trips as children and was an avid supporter and participant with Answers in Genesis and its founding of the Creation Museum in Kentucky. He served as a deacon at Westchester Bible Church, where he and Nancy were married, before joining Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park where he taught multiple classes on creation science. Tim and Nancy were most recently members of Village Church in Oak Park where Tim developed several friendships including his Tuesday morning men's breakfast meetings.
When Kari and Erik were in high school, Tim and Nancy built a summer/retirement home with beautiful views of Lake Michigan near the town where Tim grew up. He spent many summers at this home relaxing on the beach, boating, fishing and entertaining friends from across the country.
Hobbies earlier in life included drawing cartoons and painting, as well as playing the guitar. While his golf game and the Chicago Bears tried his patience and temper, he had a kind and easygoing spirit. If you knew Tim, he was always telling a joke and found joy in making others smile and laugh. While he will be missed greatly on this earth, we celebrate his life and rejoice that he is now in Heaven chatting it up with Adam and Noah from the Bible and telling jokes to all he encounters.