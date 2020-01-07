Timothy E. McClernan
Timothy “Tim” Edward McClernan, 56, retired Sgt., U.S. Army Reserves, of Stevensville passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center.
Tim was born, the second of five boys, on Jan. 16, 1963, in Duluth, Minn., to Charles and Patricia (Bubacz) McClernan.
Tim is survived by his brothers, Terry (Roni) McClernan and Scott (Kim) McClernan; children, Tim (Missy) McClernan, Amy (Donald) Bosworth, Patty (Bill) Woods and Aaleyah McClernan; grandchildren: Lee Philips, Trinity McClernan, Clair Mottl, Lea and Ayden Bosworth and Emma and Brody Woods; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Patricia and Charles McClernan; and his brothers, James McClernan Sr. and Johnny McClernan.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at New Life Church, located at 3265 S. Cleveland Road, St Joseph, with a reception to follow at the church. Pastor Brian Rumer will officiate.