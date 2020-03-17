Tina (Maruk) Flagel, 71, of Berrien Springs passed away into the loving arms and presence of the Lord Jesus Christ at 2:42 a.m Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital in Englewood, Fla.
Tina was born Jan. 24, 1949, in International Falls, Minn., to John and Arlene (Clark) Maruk. The family moved to the Berrien Springs area in 1952. She attended Trinity Lutheran School through the eighth grade. In 1967, Tina graduated from Berrien Springs High School, where she loved sports, cheerleading, dance and several school clubs. With her bubbly personality and love for others, she easily made friends with her classmates and many others throughout the school. During most summers, Tina would work at the Sherburn Family Farms, carefully picking strawberries, raspberries, cherries and peaches. After graduating, Tina worked at Whirlpool Corporation, Schrader’s Supermarket and Schug Drug Store. Tina and Tom Flagel married Feb. 28, 1970. (They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year, one week before her passing.)