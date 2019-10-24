Toni Margaret Flood McCrone
Toni Margaret Flood McCrone died from a rare progressive lung disease on Oct. 22, 2019, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.
She was born on June 29, 1954, in Benton Harbor, the sixth of eight children. She graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 1972. Toni was a graduate of Lake Michigan College. She had a 29-year career in the Berrien County Prosecutors Office as a victim’s witness advocate. After retirement she continued part-time for Berrien County as a LEIN/LiveScan operator with the trial court. She also volunteered in the preschool program at the Readiness Center, as well as the Soup Kitchen.
Toni was an avid walker, and especially enjoyed walking the bluff and along Lake Michigan. She was a devoted mother and favored aunt who enjoyed the simplicities of life, like relaxing on her back deck in the sun with a glass of iced tea with “a lot of ice.” On a cloudy day, she would be inside curled up reading with a cup of hot tea at her side. The second a song would come on, she would be up out of her chair dancing. But, at her happiest, she enjoyed sharing old stories with family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Alisa and Katie McCrone, and their father, Mark McCrone; sisters, Patricia Thomsen, Kathy Kreamer (Bill) and Debbie Johnson (Phil); brother, Joe Flood; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Townsend Flood. Her many nieces and nephews are: Ezra, Jenifer and Bill; Vanessa, Liam and Emma; Philip and Elizabeth; Patrick, Connor and Megan; and Christi, Julie and Diana; along with many McCrone sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was a proud member of the “McCrone outlaws.” She was one of 37 Flood cousins, too numerous to name.
Sadly, she was predeceased by her parents, William and Patricia Flood; sister, Donna Flood; and brothers, Bill and Tommy Flood.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 25, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road., St. Joseph, with the Rev. Susan Sparta officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Readiness Center for the preschool program. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.