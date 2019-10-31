Tracy M. Bessey
Tracy passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Westfield, Mass.
She was born Feb. 15, 1964, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Richard Eggleston and Germaine Wenzlaff. Tracy was a graduate of Lakeshore High School and Western Michigan University.
Surviving are her father and step-mother, Richard and Nancy Eggleston; and niece, Alexandria Miller.
She was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Renee; and her grandparents.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial of ashes will take place in Mountain Home Cemetery in Otsego Township. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.