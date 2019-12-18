Uniqua Vera Anne Jones
Uniqua Vera Anne Jones, 19, of Benton Harbor departed this life Nov. 30, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Dec. 20 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Jakway Campus, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbisnbrothersfh.com.
Uniqua was born May 5, 2000, to Tina Blankenship and Lamont Jones. She attended Benton Harbor Area Schools. She enjoyed listening to music, taking pictures, babysitting her nieces and nephews, cooking, baking and dancing. Uniqua loved to design her own clothes and would have made an excellent fashion designer. She had a heart of gold and many people loved her.
Uniqua leaves behind her mother, Tina Blankenship; stepfather, Quentin Young-McCutchen; father, Lamont Jones; maternal grandparents, Sylvia and James Blankenship; paternal grandmother, Vera Jones; sisters, Daychenae Jones, Revierra Gibson, Montaysia Jones, Vera Jones and Charity Blankenship; brothers, Anthony Blankenship, Lamont Welch, Lamont Jones Jr., Quentin Young-McCutchen Jr., Skylar Allison and Lavar Jones; nieces, Aah’Nieyai Blankenship, Aah’Zareai Blankenship, Aah’Leeyai Blankenship, Aah’Vaeyai Blankenship and Kam’Ree Butler; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephew, cousins, family and friends.
Uniqua was preceded in death by her aunt, Sharla Mathison; her aunt and uncle, Jennie and Pat Jones; her aunt, Jeannette Jackson-Williams; and by many friends that she loved and cared about.