Mr. Vance A. Kimball, 79, of St. Joseph passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks and Menchinger Chapel.
A private memorial event will be held at a later date. Vance suffered from devastating rheumatoid arthritis most of his life. The family asks that any memorial gifts be made to the Arthritis Foundation (www.arthritis.org) in his name. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Vance was born Aug. 10, 1940, to Worth and Ruth (Sassaman) Kimball of Benton Harbor. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1958. A skilled engineer and inventor, Vance retired from Whirlpool. He had a lifelong passion for cars, racing sports, antiques, weather, genealogy and photography. He loved visiting the American West, Alaska, and Mackinac Island. Vance enjoyed visiting with friends and family, and going to lunch with his pals. He loved his family and his family will miss him greatly.
Vance is survived by his children: Laura (George) Metz and Gary (Ann) Kimball; grandchildren: Aubrey Kimball and Austin Kimball; great-granddaughter, Isabella Lucker; and sister, Janice (Gerry) Shramek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant daughter, Tracey Kimball.