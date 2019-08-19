Velma (Bundy) Ripsco
Velma (Bundy) Ripsco, 95, of Stevensville, formerly of Coloma, passed away at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, Mich.
Velma was born on Oct. 6, 1923, in Newport, Ark., to the late Roscoe and Dora (House) Bundy. She served her country during WWII while in the U.S. Army – WAC’s. On Feb. 9, 1962, she married William Ripsco; he preceded her in death on March 28, 2001. Velma worked at Whirlpool Corp. for 40 years as secretary in the Elisha Grey Research and Engineering Center. Velma was a member of the Coloma American Legion Post No. 362 and served for many years on the Military Rites Team. She was also a member and past secretary for the Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club. Velma enjoyed golfing, her two cats and people. Late in life she was very proud of completing an associate’s degree from LMC.
Velma is survived by three sisters, Doris Moore of Stevensville, Jean Huff of Crescent City, Fla., and Audra Scully Porter of Sarasota, Fla.; a step-daughter, Deborah (Harold) Reynolds; and a step-grandson, Trent Reynolds. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, sisters, Mildred Bundy and Pat Weaver, and a brother, Elmer Bundy.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Coloma Cemetery in Coloma. Visitation is on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Women’s Memorial or the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC, or to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet, Mich. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.