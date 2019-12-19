Velma Hazel Schnooberger
Velma Hazel Schnooberger, 96, of South Haven passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in South Haven.
She was born on July 6, 1923, in South Haven, the daughter of Leland and Ellen (Shugars) Dilley. Velma graduated from South Haven High School in 1941. She married G. Clifford Shnooberger on June 19, 1965, and they shared 31 years of marriage before his passing. Velma worked at the Overton picture frame factory and retired after 25 years at General Telephone Company.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Ellen Dilley; husband, G. Clifford Schnooberger who died on Jan. 30, 1996; sister, Jean Starks; and her daughter-in-law, Sally Benedict.
Velma is survived by her two sons, Michael Benedict of Grand Junction, Mich., and Carl (Carol) Schnooberger of Jenison, Mich.; and six grandsons: David and Steven (Abby) Benedict, Jeremy (Dakotah), James, Timothy John (Abby) and Nicklas (Holly) Schnooberger; and three granddaughters, Celina Schnooberger, Heather (Jason) VanderWay and Heidi Gibbons; stepchildren, Mary (Schnooberger) Wentz and George Schnooberger of South Haven and Robert Schnooberger of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nephew, Robert (Arlene) Starks of La Plata, Md.; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Velma was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of South Haven. She was an active volunteer for We Care, Mobile Meals, Senior Nutrition and the Al Van Humane Society. Velma was also an 11-gallon blood donor.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Ron VanLente officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 429 Michigan Ave., South Haven, MI 49090 or the Al Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Velma will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
