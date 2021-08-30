Venita L. Piner, 81, of Benton Harbor passed away at her home on Friday Aug. 27, 2021; she rests with God.
Venita was born Nov. 25, 1939, to Mildred and Esdell “John” Thomas. She went to Benton Harbor High School and worked at the A&W Drive-In in Benton Harbor for many years as well as VM Company and GC Murphy’s Dime Store. She retired from LECO Corp. in St Joseph after nearly 25 years. Venita enjoyed bowling with her husband, Truman, and being on leagues. They enjoyed country music and the company of friends at their home and going out to dance and dinners.