Vera Lee Anderson
Mother Vera Lee Anderson, 87, of Benton Harbor departed this life Sept. 30, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Vera was born Aug. 31, 1932, to Nathaniel L. Riggins Sr. and Ollie M. (Madden) Riggins in Memphis, Tenn., and was baptized at the age of 13 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Memphis.
Vera married William Archibald in 1950, and they relocated to Benton Harbor. In 1982, she married Roosevelt “Rudy” Jenkins and raised a family of 10 children. In 1983, Vera united with the Pleasant Grove M.B.C., where she served over 20 years as the pianist and met L.B. Anderson, whom she married in 1999.
Vera leaves precious memories to her children: William Archibald Jr., Stevie (Daisy) Archibald, LeAndre (Bertha) Archibald, David Archibald, Edward (Etta) Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, Clarice Archibald, Sherry Lynn (Patrick) Hill, Ramona (Bennie) Paster and Annalisa Ford; sisters, Bernice Davis and Laurine (Johnny) Stimage; special godson, the Rev. Rodney C. Gulley; 25 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; daughter, Lou Thelma Archibald; brother, Nathaniel Lee Riggins Jr.; sister-in-law, Lucille Sanders; three grandsons; and one great-great grandson.