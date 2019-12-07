Vera Louise (Hidy) Brightup
Vera Louise (Hidy) Brightup passed away on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2019, at age 103, in her Benton Township home, where she had lived for nearly 50 years, with her devoted caregiver, Libby Lemson, her grandson, Jason Schaeffer, and her dear dog, Danny, at her side.
Vera was born July 30, 1916, the fourth of seven brothers and sisters, to Myrtle and Mason Hidy in Attica, Ind. In her lifetime, two World Wars were fought and won. She had vivid memories of the Great Depression and could tell you how it compared to the Great Recession of 2008. She lived through the technology revolution, from the days when there was no telephone or television to today where we are surrounded by technology.
While life around her changed drastically during the century she was with us, one thing never changed – her devotion to her family and theirs to her. At age 103 she was active and alert and was able to be in her own home. Vera was stubborn and opinionated, kind and funny. She had a sharp memory of years gone by and shared stories of her childhood, young married life and her travels. Her family was blessed with her presence for over a century and grieve at their loss.
She married Burton Brightup on June 2, 1943, just as the United States was well into World War II. She had three daughters, Sharon Anstey, Jeane (John) Schaeffer and Robyne Brightup; four grandchildren: Jason and Jon (Dawn) Schaeffer, Quinn (Samantha) Zoschke and Anna (Joshua) Zoschke Turnipseed; and six great-grandchildren she took great pride in: Anthony and Adam Schaeffer, Bailey and Lauren Schaeffer and Adonia and Apphia Turnipseed.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Burton; her daughter, Sharon; and her siblings: Earl, Elmer, John and Earnest Hidy, Nina Moritz and Myrtie Wollin.
Donations may be made in her name to Grace Hospice in South Bend, whose nurses tended Vera so diligently in her last days.