Vera Walther
Vera was born Aug. 3, 1924, to Ralph and Hilda (Gemps) Leist, and grew up in South Haven and later Coloma, when her parents divorced and her mother married Herbert Warman. She graduated from Coloma High School in 1942 and worked in Seattle during World War II. After the war, she returned to Coloma and married Howard Walther on June 22, 1946, upon his return from the service. They built a home in Coloma where they raised two daughters, Cyndy and Renee.
Vera worked for VM Corp., State Bank of Coloma and later started Ra-Ann Ceramics, which she and Howard ran for 20 years. After retirement, she and Howard spent many years traveling in their RV during the winter, finally settling in Gulf Shores, Ala., making it easier to visit daughter, Renee, in Dothan, Ala. They also enjoyed square dancing and were members of Plymouth Congregational Church in Watervliet.
Howard passed in 2008 and Vera continued to live independently until 2017, when she became part of the Woodland Terrace, Coloma, family until her passing on Nov. 23, 2019. She loved the staff and the other residents, some of whom she'd already known for years.
Vera is survived by her daughters, Cyndy (Ron) Winfield of Coloma and Renee (Kennedy) Lewis of Ozark, Ala.; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Jackson Winfield of Coloma (and their mother, Kimberly Barchett); and one brother, Richard Leist of Niles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; grandson, Jason Winfield; her parents; half-sister, Judy Wolf; and half-brother, Bill Warman.
The family would like to thank the Woodland Terrace staff for their love and caring, and also Caring Circle Hospice.
Cremation has taken place and private family burial will take place in the spring. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Plymouth Congregational Church or Caring Circle Hospice. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Vera's family at hutchinsfuneral.com.